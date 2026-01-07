Michigan childcare program faces calls for audit amid federal fraud concerns

State lawmakers are pushing for increased oversight of Michigan's childcare assistance program as federal authorities investigate potential fraud in similar programs nationwide.

The Child Development and Care Program provides crucial funding to help low and middle-income families afford childcare costs that can reach $11,000 to $12,000 per year per child, according to Madeline Elliot, an advocate for Michigan's Children.

"It's 11,000-12,000 a year, per child for childcare and that is unaffordable for so many families," Elliot said.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt is calling for an audit of Michigan's program, which receives over half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding annually. His concerns stem from federal scrutiny of childcare programs in other states, particularly Minnesota.

"And as we seen with the Minnesota programs that's come under heavy scrutiny, we have to make sure we are protecting hard working American dollars," Nesbitt said.

"Michigan's childcare program is meant to assist low income families with the cost of childcare and they're receiving over half a billion dollars in tax payer funding a year," Nesbitt said.

Elliot supports increased oversight to ensure funds reach families who need assistance most.

"Audits are never a bad thing. It's really important to know if our tax dollars are being used effectively," Elliot said.

The state department that administers the program maintains a zero tolerance policy for fraud. In a statement, the department said it "will take strong action against anyone who tries to abuse funds meant to support families."

