Michigan cancer treatment company benefits from $25 million state workforce development program

"What we are doing is making a difference in the lives of who are diagnosed with cancer," said Dominica Palacio with Ionetix.

The company employs various types of engineers, including mechanical, chemical and accelerator engineers. But Palacio said they also hire people who didn't follow traditional educational paths.

Michigan recently announced $25 million in statewide workforce development funding, with $1.7 million designated for mid-Michigan businesses for training and development programs.

"Existing employees will have the benefit of being able to go to additional classes to become further knowledgeable about software, technical skills for our advance technology that we use here at Ionetix," Palacio said.

The funding could also help companies hire new staff members.

"The funding is used then to really support those needs and ensure they have either new workers that they hire for positions they have open or to upskill existing incumbent workers to help grow and expand," said Stephanie Beckhorn with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

According to state data, Michigan's population grew by nearly 55,000 people, which is lower than the national average. Beckhorn said programs like this workforce development initiative are critical for attracting and retaining workers.

"It really provides a win-win for the business, the worker and then the community ultimately wins," Beckhorn said.

At Ionetix, the focus remains on innovation and saving lives in the local community.

"Our employees that work at Ionetix work here because of the mission and vision and the actual difference they are going to make," Palacio said.

