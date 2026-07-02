Michigan budget deadline passes with no deal reached

Michigan's legislature missed its self-imposed July 1 budget deadline Wednesday with no agreement reached, though lawmakers from both parties said negotiations remain active.

Both the House and Senate were in session Wednesday as budget conversations continued. The state House's proposed education budget came before the Senate for a third reading. That budget includes a 2.5% funding increase for K-12 schools but a 62% cut to higher education, including Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. The Senate moved to zero out the bill and start fresh.

Lawmakers from both parties described the Senate's action as a negotiation tactic and said budget talks are ongoing.

"I'm very optimistic that we're gonna have this done by the end of the week," said Rep. Joseph Aragona (R-Macomb County). "The House Republicans have gotten a lot of things agreed to by the Senate Democrats and by the governor."

Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said priorities from both sides are closely aligned.

"I think we've made it clear in terms of what our priorities are and I know that, obviously, there are similarities that are very closely aligned if not totally aligned," Tate said.

Both lawmakers said the legislature is in a better position than last year, when a final budget was not passed until Oct. 3. Lawmakers said they are on track to deliver a budget to the governor before July 4.

Aragona said remaining details still need to be resolved.

"There's still a lot of details to iron out so we're still working through those," Aragona said. "I think by, latest by the end of tomorrow, we're gonna have something."

As of Wednesday, no additional official budget moves had been made.

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