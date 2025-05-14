LANSING, Mich. — A bill that would restrict cellphone use in Michigan schools is moving forward in the state legislature, heading to the House floor for a vote.



Michigan bill to limit student cellphone use heads to House vote

The proposed legislation would ban elementary and middle school students from using cellphones during school hours. High school students would be prohibited from using cellphones during class time.

The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill that would empower school boards to create their own cellphone policies.

For the measure to become law, both chambers of the legislature must agree on a unified policy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expressed support for limiting cellphone use in Michigan schools.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

