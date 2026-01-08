Michigan attorney general rules $645M funding cut unconstitutional, GOP vows lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled that a $645 million cut to state funding for work projects was unconstitutional, setting up a legal battle with House Republicans.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled that a $645 million cut to state funding for work projects was unconstitutional, saying the committee lacked authority to terminate already-approved money.

Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony called the ruling "a lifeline" for nonprofit organizations and local governments left uncertain about funding status.

GOP House Speaker Matt Hall vowed to sue over the attorney general's decision, calling it an "absurd and incorrect interpretation of Michigan law."



Nessel said the committee that approved the cuts didn't have the authority to terminate money already approved by the full legislature and governor. The funding was designated for work projects across Michigan communities.

"The opinion issued today by the Attorney General is a lifeline for the countless non-profit organizations and local governments that have been left in limbo for weeks," Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony said in a statement.

Anthony had requested Nessel review the issue after House Republicans passed the measure cutting the funding.

But GOP House Speaker Matt Hall vowed to challenge the attorney general's ruling in court.

"We are going to sue, because Michigan taxpayers need someone to fight for them and stop this absurd and incorrect interpretation of Michigan law," Hall said in a statement.

The dispute centers on whether a legislative committee has the power to reverse funding decisions already made by the full legislature and signed by the governor. The $645 million was earmarked for various work projects in Michigan neighborhoods and communities.

Nonprofit organizations and local governments have been waiting for clarity on the funding status while the political battle unfolds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

