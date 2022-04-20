Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins multistate coalition to tackle PFAS pollution

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a multistate coalition looking to tackle PFAS pollution.

In a letter addressed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the coalition urges the agency to financially support the initiatives in its PFAS roadmap, including several regulatory and research projects they're hoping will help reduce harmful PFAS exposures.

The letter was from the attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, Rhodes Island, Minnesota, Connecticut, Oregon, Delaware, New Mexico, Delaware, Wisconsin and Hawaii.

"While we applaud EPA's FY 2023 budget request of $57 million in increased funding to address PFAS, we believe that it is essential that the agency direct its existing FY 2022 funding to meet the commitments and deadlines outlined in its PFAS strategic roadmap," it said.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that are used in a lot of everyday products like non-stick cookware, makeup, and paper packaging like microwave popcorn bags. It's found in water, air, fish, and soil across the world and u.s and may be linked to harmful health effects for humans and animals.

Nessel said in a press release that her office is continuing to focus on holding PFAS manufacturers and users accountable. She also states they are trying to keep PFAS out of the water and land.

“In order to properly address the risks posed by PFAS, we must prioritize funding for efforts to further work on PFAS destruction technology as well as development of regulatory limits to bar unacceptable and harmful levels of PFAS being discharged into our environment,” Nessel said.

Michigan and other states are already putting some of the PFAS roadmaps priorities into place like putting PFAS limits for drinking water and groundwater.

