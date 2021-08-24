Michigan AG asks community for feedback over extended power outages

(WSYM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to hear from Michiganders who dealt with extended power outages recently.

Her office has launched a feedback form for residents and business owners who experienced those longer outages. The form collects information that includes the resident’s utility company, how long the outage lasted and the financial loss suffered.

The information, Nessel says, is to help the department understand the impact of the outages on consumers.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said in a press release. “It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”