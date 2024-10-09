Michigan 4-H Celebrates Community Impact with Day at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM)- Michigan 4-H celebrated their community impact today with an event at the State Capitol.

For over 115 years, Michigan 4-H has inspired nearly 100,000 Michigan youth annually to shape future leaders.

The organization offers involved children and young adults important life skills, including leadership training, mentoring, entrepreneurship, and global and environmental education.

On Wednesday, The Michigan State University extension of youth, volunteers, alumni, and staff gathered in Heritage Hall to celebrate the program's positive impact.

FOX47 News Current Michigan 4-H members showcased the program's benefits to attendees on Wednesday.

Attendees heard personal statements from Michigan 4-H high school students about how the organization has helped them learn and grow.

16-year-old member Everett Howell has been involved with Michigan 4-H since he was 8. He shared the lifelong benefits of growing up a member of the program.

FOX47 News Everett Howell shares his experience with Michigan 4-H at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

"4-H has changed me. It helped motivate me to grow in ways I wouldn't have had I not taken the first step and agreed to join a student sports club way back in 2016," Howell said.

Brianna Sierra is another Michigan 4-H member who has been a member of the organization for two years.

Sierra said she was born with a passion to help others, and 4-H strengthens it.

"4-H has helped to facilitate and grow that passion into a fire I hope never goes out," said Sierra.

Through showcasing Michigan 4-H's community impact, the organization hopes to gain more youth members and impact more of the community.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook