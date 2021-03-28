Menu

MI GOP Chair Weiser issues apology after mentioning 'assassination,' calling top Democratic women leaders 'witches'

Al Goldis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 18, 2010 photo, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser is shown in his office, in Lansing, Mich. Weiser talks enthusiastically about welcoming tea party supporters into the GOP, but he wasn't planning to give them his seat at the state convention. Michigan tea party supporters flocked to Republican party meetings across the state this month and won several hundred delegate seats for the Aug. 28 state convention, including Weiser's. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Ron Weiser
Posted at 8:32 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 20:32:55-04

(WSYM) — The Michigan Republican Party has issued an apology from Chairman Ron Weiser.

Weiser called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “witches” during a Thursday event, according to a Facebook video.

Weiser also mentioned ‘assassination’ in reference to a comment from an event attendee about getting some GOP lawmakers out.

The remarks drew condemnation from Whitmer and others. Weiser also released a statement Friday, but stop short of an apology at the time.

His new statement reads as follows:

In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night. I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.
Chairman Ron Weiser

