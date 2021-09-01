MDOT notifies state motorists of rest stop closures, cites facility upgrades

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Transportation is notifying state residents of upcoming rest area closures next month.

We’re told the following rest areas will be closed while crews update the buildings according to standards outlined under the Americans with Disabilities Act:

Sept. 7–28: Cadillac rest area on NB US-131 in Wexford County

rest area on NB US-131 in Wexford County Sept. 8–28: Tustin rest area on SB US-131 in Osceola County

rest area on SB US-131 in Osceola County Sept. 9–28: Ludington rest are on NB US-31 in Mason County

rest are on NB US-31 in Mason County Sept. 9–29: Watervliet rest area on WB I-94 in Berrien County

rest area on WB I-94 in Berrien County Sept. 10–28: Hart rest area on SB US-31 in Oceana County

MDOT says the New Buffalo Welcome Center on EB I-94 will also be updated from Sept. 28 though Nov. 1 but the building will still be open.