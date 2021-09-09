Watch
MDHHS launches online vaccine record portal for residents

Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 11:53:04-04

(WSYM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched an online vaccine record portal for Michiganders 18+.

The portal will help adults view and download their immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccine information.

The Michigan Care Improvement Registry was funded through CDC grand dollars, according to the MDHHS.

“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a press release. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smart phone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”

To access your records, you’ll have to create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal [lnks.gd], uploading a valid government issued photo ID.

The portal is only for residents 18 and up, children’s records are not available through the system.

