Manufacturers to network with policymakers at the Capitol

The Michigan Manufacturers Association is hosting their annual Legislative Day event at the Capitol on Tuesday

Registered attendees can network with industry leaders, policymakers, and regulatory officials

For registration information, visit www.mimfg.org

Leaders in the manufacturing industry are coming to the Capitol to connect with lawmakers.

It's part of the Michigan Manufacturers Association 2023 Legislative Day event on Tuesday, and will Feature keynote speakers, legislative meetings, and networking opportunities.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall. The event will run through the afternoon at the Capitol, followed by a reception at the MMA headquarters at 5:30.

