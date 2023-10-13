Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at the Capitol

On Saturday October 14, the American Cancer Society is bringing the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to the Michigan State Capitol

This event is one of the world's largest breast cancer community movements, with walks occurring across the nation

The walk will raise funds for breakthrough breast cancer research

Transcript:

The fight against breast cancer is coming to the Capitol lawn.

Saturday, the American Cancer Society is hosting a walk around the Capitol to celebrate the hope and courage of breast cancer survivors and thrivers, while raising funds for research and support.

The walk starts at 11 a.m., and you can choose to walk one loop around the Capitol, or 2. The walking path is stroller and wheelchair accessible.

You can register online at acsevents.org or by calling 1-800-277-2345. Registration will also be available at the check-in tent, where you can buy gear to help fund the cause.

