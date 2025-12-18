Local project anticipates loss of $10 million in state funding for building upgrades

Potter Park Zoo's plans to renovate its nearly century-old feline and primate building have been put on hold after the state legislature cut $10 million in funding for the project.

Potter Park Zoo lost $10 million in state funding for renovating its 95-year-old feline and primate building, which needs roof, HVAC, electrical repairs and updates for ADA compliance.

A GOP-led House committee cut $644 million from the 2024 state budget, calling much of it "waste, fraud and abuse" and "secret pork spending."

The Senate passed a bill to restore the funding 23-13, but House Speaker Matt Hall says it won't be taken up, leaving the zoo uncertain about moving forward.

The building, constructed in 1930, was set to receive major upgrades to address infrastructure problems and improve animal exhibits. Potter Park Zoo Director Cynthia Wagner said the funding would have helped "fix infrastructure problems like a failing roof, HVAC, electrical as well as redo some of the outside cat exhibits," and some accessibility upgrades indoors needed to stay compliant.

"The grant agreement was in place from February 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028," Wagner said. "It was a very big surprise to find out over night that it was going to be taken away."

The zoo project is among many now searching for new funding after a GOP-led House committee used a rarely used law to cut projects approved in the 2024 state budget. The cuts totaled $644 million, according to GOP Speaker of the House Matt Hall.

"I believe it was $644 million of additional waste, fraud and abuse," Hall said.

Hall acknowledged not everything that was cut constituted waste, but defended the decision to eliminate what he called excess spending.

"Community enhancement grants, right? That's secret pork spending. So that's $102 million, we cut it," Hall said. "There's some things in there that are good but there's a whole lot of things in there that are bad."

Democratic appropriations chair Sarah Anthony criticized the cuts as harmful to communities that were already planning projects with the promised funding.

"It's a bad fiscal policy and terrible governance," Anthony said.

Anthony said she plans to work toward restoring the funding through multiple avenues.

"I will fight and use every tool available: legislation, negotiations, the budget process to work with my colleagues and the governor to restore these funds," Anthony said.

The Senate approved a bill to restore the funding by a vote of 23 to 13, but Hall said the House will not take up the legislation.

At Potter Park Zoo, officials are uncertain about the project's future without the state funding.

"This project is critical for us to maintain accreditation and without this funding, we are not certain we can move forward with this project," Wagner said.

Here's a list of other projects in our neighborhoods that have been canceled by the legislature.

"Small Talk" Program

$1,500,000

Building 21 Teen Center

320,000

LMTS Community Center

500,000

First Presbyterian Church of Lansing

500,000

Lansing Schools Infrastructure

2,500,000

Holt Schools Feasibility Study

150,000

Potter Park Zoo

10,000,000

Lansing Lugnuts Infrastructure Improvements

1,000,000

City of Jackson Downtown Development Project

4,500,000

Residents in Action non-profit

1,000,000

Lansing - Election Centers

1,000,000

East Lansing - Election Centers

1,000,000

MSU Child Development Lab

2,000,000

Brooklyn (School routes)

450,000

CATA (Facility improvements)

5,000,000

MI Assn of Municipal Clerks

1,035,000

BWL Steam Conversion Project

5,000,000

Eaton County Bank Intercounty Drain Project

5,000,000

Windsor Twp Water Hookup to BWL

2,000,000



