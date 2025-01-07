Local organizations are building community with state funding

The state of Michigan has given millions of dollars to organizations in our neighborhoods to build up community.

Community organization All of the Above received a $500,000 grant to help youth connect with music in an after-school program.

Community organization Capital Area! Michigan Works will receive a grant of $600,000 grant to help low-income people connect with jobs.

Video shows both CEO talking about how the money has and will help people in our neighborhoods.

Ozay Moore came to the Lansing area, wanting to create a sense of community.

"Where can I be best utilized in this new space," Moore said.

By reaching out to youth in our neighborhoods through music.

"Hey we can have beat-making classes and kids can come and make beats but also have conversations around their place in the world," Moore said.

His non-profit All Of The Above reaches out to over 200 students, across Everett, Sexton, and Eastern High School and soon to Waverly.

And thanks to a half-a-million-dollar grant from the state, the community impact is spreading out, with a location in downtown Lansing.

"Where people can come in, experience our classes, see what we are about, hear what we are about, feel what we are about. It ends up becoming this nucleus for a lot of positive things to occur," Moore said.

They aren't the only organization in our neighborhoods building up community.

"It's really powerful every day to get to work alongside people and to know we are providing those tools and resources and that support that is really needed," CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works Carrie Rosingana said.

Thanks to a $600,000 grant from the state CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works, Carrie Rosingana says they plan to provide wrap-around support to neighbors with jobs in their market.

"We know the first 90 days of employment is usually when something catastrophic happens to them and without those supports, they might have to make those decisions to leave so we want to try to put those resources around them so they don't have to leave or make those hard decisions," Rosingana said.

Booth organizations have a mission to boost up neighbors for success in the new year.

"This time you spend developing healthy community and confidence and identifying resources to build the world you want is time well spent," Moore said.

