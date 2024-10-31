Local food pantry calls for more venison for families in need

Hunting doe proposed as a solution to provide meat to food banks.

Nate Whitson, a local hunter and founder of Hunter Against Hunger, donates venison to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Local efforts aim to feed families and address deer population problems.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

"Inflation has really hit the local family hard."

Food insecurity is a problem within mid-Michigan that Amanda Thompson say she is trying to fight.

"We see about 60 to 70 families each day which equal about 200 people a day," Thompson said.

Her organization Helping Hands Food Pantry gives food, diapers, and other basic necessities to families.

But she also has a special food option for neighbors: VENISION.

"Venison received is instrumental in helping families receive more protein, it's a really lean meat," Thompson said.

And the meat received comes donated from neighborhood hunters like Nate Whitson. Whitson is the founder of Hunters against Hunger.

The group brings together like minded hunters wanting to do what they love but also give back…

"People who hunt tend to be really good kind-hearted people that love their neighbors and love to serve," Whitson said.

Because he knows...

"It's really everyday families struggling to put meat on their tables," Whitson said.

While solving two issues at once.

The overpopulation of anterless deer is a topic FOX47 News Dewitt neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg spoke with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources acting deer specialist about back in September.

And Whitson is hoping fellow hunters will join him, helping to solve two issues at once: hunger and the high antlerless deer population.

"Once your freezer is full use one of the other tags and donate it and we'll feed the families right where we live," Whitson said.

Helping Thompson serve more families in need.

"It takes a village to feed a village," Thompson said.

As your state capitol neighborhood reporter, In July I covered new approved deer regulations neighbors can take advantage of this season which includes extending archery hunting season for antlerless deer to the second Sunday in January and giving hunters the ability to hunt antlerless deer on private and public lands during the early and late seasons.

For more information about how to support Hunter Against Hunger, head to their website.

