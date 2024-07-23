Local clerk speaks on election ballots after President Joe Biden drop-out

President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election could impact the Democratic nominee for the November election.

Local clerks talk about the potential impacts that it will have on the next two elections

With Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential race on Sunday, our neighbors may be questioning how the ballots for the upcoming elections is going to work.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has heard the concerns our neighbors may have about the elections.

With President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 Presidential election, Byrum wants people to be assured that this will not affect the August 6th primary coming soon.

"People have been voting in the August primary all this time, we are not tabulating ballots."

But there is a key difference between August and November that voters need to be aware of.

"In August, you need to stay in your lane."

When voting in the August 6th election, Michigan participates in straight-ticket voting, which is a single-party vote per ballot.

"The August primary election there is a Democratic and Republican side, non-partisan side and ballot questions. If they do cross over that partisan side, they will not be counted at all. Only the partisan and the proposals will be tallied."

But with all of the changes from the past week, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel want our neighbors to know they'll still have a choice that is fair and legal in the presidential election.

According to a statement released by the Secretary of State and Attorney General, "Presidential candidates are certified to appear on Michigan's general election ballot as a result of the outcome of their respective party's nominating conventions and must be confirmed within a day after the convention."

There is still time for the national democratic party to decide on a candidate for our neighbors to choose in the November elections, not limited to straight-ticket voting.

But Byrum wants the people to know about their options this August to make everyone aware.

"It's not too late to return your ballot. Just make sure those ballots are obtained by your local clerk 8 pm close of polls on election day."

If anyone has questions on ballots, voting locations, or voter information, it can be found here.

