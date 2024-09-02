Local business takes on pre-pandemic tourism levels Labor Day weekend

Tourism in Michigan is reaching back to pre-pandemic numbers, that's according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Tourism supported 48.5 billion dollars in sales from businesses and created 3.2 billion dollars in state and local tax revenue in 2022.

Video shows how local businesses are seeing as they numbers return to before 2020.

Tourism, a booming industry in the state of Michigan, took a hit during the pandemic but experts say the numbers are returning to what they were before talking to local businesses in our neighborhoods about how they are seeing the impact...

In the middle of Lansing lies the crossover of everyday life and a time in nature.

"It's a place in the city that doesn't feel like you're in the city," Schmidt said.

Cottonwood campgrounds, right off Aurelius Road, offers their campers the convenience of a vacation right in their neighborhood.

"If you want to go home and mow your lawn, you can and come back and enjoy it here," Schmidt said.

After being in business for over 52 years, manager Jacob Schmidt has seen the trends in the market change.

"Before covid, everything was steady,"

and the after effects it had on tourism.

"Camping skyrocketed. It skyrocketed for all of us," Schmidt said.

As more people enjoyed camping locally, he has also seen more people exploring their state.

"I think people are spreading out more, you know using more campers to go, 'hey we've gone here, let's go here."

Nick Nerbonne with Travel Michigan is also noticing these trends.

"Every year at the end of the summer, we head to our Labor Day weekend. We all want to make sure we're trying to squeeze in the final summer vacations and getaways," Nerbonne said.

And the numbers are showing that.

"Last year, tourism has contributed to 48.5 billion dollars to Michigan's economy. Supported 324,000 jobs across the state," Nerbonne said.

Coming from gas stations to groceries stores and our very own small businesses.

Schmidt was fully booked for the labor day weekend and will continue welcome campers through November.

"Well after 52 years you guys are doing something right,"

"We hope we can make everyone happy and give everyone an enjoyable weekend.

Over 3.2 billion dollars from tourism revenue went to state projects and programs.

