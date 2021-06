LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court will hold a hearing Monday morning on possibly extending deadlines in the state's redistricting process.

Proponents, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, say the deadlines should be pushed back because of the delay in receiving the results of the 2020 Census from the U.S. Census Bureau.

RELATED: Benson files lawsuit to delay redistricting deadline

Watch the hearing here: