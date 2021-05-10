Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

LIVE at 10 a.m.: Redistricting commission kicks off upcoming public hearings

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Department of State
Michigan Congressional District map
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 10:02:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold a press conference Monday morning to kick off a series of 16 public hearings across the state, which will gather public comment on the state’s new redistricting process.

The commission is charged with redrawing and adopting new boundaries for congressional, House and Senate voting districts.

RELATED: You can now submit public comment & map suggestions to Michigan redistricting commission

RELATED: Benson files lawsuit to delay redistricting deadline

At twice-weekly public hearings, which begin May 11 in Jackson and May 13 in Kalamazoo, residents will be able to give the commission input about their communities to inform the redistricting process, including proposed maps.

Commissioners will be at the hearings to respond to questions, comments and proposals.

Watch the press conference here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers