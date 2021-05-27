Watch
LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: SOS Benson testifies in front of House Oversight Committee

David Eggert/AP
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 10:24:28-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will testify Thursday morning in front of the state's House Oversight Committee.

The hearing is expected to focus on her recent announcement regarding a permanent move to an appointment-only system at Secretary of State office branches.

Watch it live here at 10:30 a.m.

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

