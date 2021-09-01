Watch
Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer's use of alert system

Seth VanAst
Lansing Capitol
Posted at 5:49 PM, Sep 01, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature want to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to send statewide emergency alerts to wireless devices and broadcast stations except for “immediate” threats.

The Democratic governor's administration used the public alert system early in the coronavirus pandemic to notify residents of stay-at-home orders and mask requirements to curb COVID-19, frustrating GOP lawmakers.

Under a bill approved Wednesday, the system could not be activated to announce new laws or executive orders unless it is necessary to “respond to an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property.”

The governor likely will veto the legislation.

