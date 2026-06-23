Legislative leaders reach framework agreement on state budget

Michigan legislative leaders confirmed Tuesday that they have reached a framework agreement for next year’s state budget.

House Speaker Matt Hall said during a press conference Tuesday that the budget process appears to be on track for an on-time finish after last year’s deal went well past the deadline.

“In that framework agreement, we’re not gonna see any tax increases, we won’t see any raid of the rainy day fund … and we will see a smaller budget than last year,” Said House Speaker Matt Hall.

Hall confirmed he signed the agreement, and a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks also confirmed an agreement was reached.

“Conversations are ongoing and productive and Senate Democrats remain committed to getting a quality budget done by the July 1 deadline,” the spokesperson said in a text message on Tuesday.

Hall said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also signed the framework.

Justin Mendoza, Executive Director with Progress Michigan, said he is not counting on a smooth finish.

“This year, we’re expecting more of the same — waiting for the 11th hour to pass the budget,” Mendoza said. “It’s a giant question as to whether or not an effective budget will come out of this deal.”

Specific details of the budget framework are not yet available.

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