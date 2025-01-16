Lawmakers take another step to change the minimum wage and earned sick time laws

The House of Representatives held their Select Committee on Protecting Michigan Employees and Small Businesses.

Neighbors from all over the state testified about the impacts the minimum wage and earned sick time laws would have on their businesses.

An amendment, proposed by a Democratic State Representative, requiring small businesses to provide one sick day for neighbors to get annual health checks was rejected.

The bills have been referred to a second reading in the House.

“If 4002 is not adopted and we hit this February 21 deadline, will many of your members have to close?"

"Absolutely."

On Thursday, business owners from around the state described how the earned sick time changes could negatively impact them.

"I couldn't even begin to know how to comply with this and totally open myself up to litigation that I would have no way to prepare or defend against," a small business owner said.

Right now, employers in Michigan with more than 50 employees have to provide paid sick time.

But the changes coming next month mean:

Employees with at least one employee have to provide paid sick time.

Smaller businesses, with fewer than 10 workers, would have to provide up to five days per year.

And the amount goes up for larger businesses.

It's something business owners say will require resources that could cost money.

"All factors consider that would probably costs us at least $80,000 right off the bat," a representative from the City of Sterling Heights said.

Or even jobs.

"In terms of replacing employees with kiosks that wouldn't be too far off in a gym or fitness center where you can have a self-serve kiosks," A representative from the Michigan Fitness Association said.

Republican state representative Kathy Schmaltz said she's been hearing similar stories from people in her district of Jackson.

"The stress it has caused small businesses, our servers, even our large businesses has been incredible," Schmaltz said.

But one lawmakers says healthcare should be a priority, while remembering the impact on small businesses.

Democratic State Representative Matt Longjohn from Kalamazoo county proposed an amendment, requiring small businesses to provide one sick day for neighbors to get annual health checks.

"These actions prevents long term illness and unnecessary costly care. This amendment is not just good business and good medicine but its also fiscally sound state policy," Longjohn said.

His proposed change was rejected.

After listening to neighbors, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on a committee voted to pass bills that would change the the sick time requirements.

The bills would still need to pass both the full house and senate, and then could go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

Jackson neighborhood reporter Olivia Pageau talked to business owners in her neighborhoodabout how the earned sick time law would impact them, if it were to be enacted.

