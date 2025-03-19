Lawmakers hear testimony over EGLE regulations impacting farmers

Michigan farmers protest EGLE regulations, calling for consistency and trust.

Farmers warn that EGLE’s rules could cause production issues and price hikes.

Aaron Bennett and others urge lawmakers to address overregulation.

Republican lawmakers say Michigan farmers are leaving due to burdensome rules.

Democratic lawmakers emphasize EGLE's goal to protect the environment and public safety.

The streets of downtown Lansing are often filled with vehicles.

Just not these kinds.

Driving in solidarity, these farmers want to make their voices heard—to the lawmakers in the building behind them.

"We just want consistency from our regulatory agencies, some open dialogue, and some trust," Aaron Bennett said.

Bennett is a farmer.

He and others in the agricultural business attended a committee hearing on Tuesday to protest excessive regulation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

"Farming is a lifestyle, and it's generational. I think they lose touch with the fact that it is every farmer's goal to save the environment for the next generation, and EGLE may not see that," Bennett said.

The farmers told lawmakers at the committee hearing that the department's regulations are causing production problems and could lead to higher prices at the grocery store.

"We've already heard in testimony here that farmers are moving to other states because of the burden they're facing here. This bureaucracy doesn't allow them to have a successful future here, so that means Michigan prices will go up if farmers can't survive," Republican state Rep. Luke Meerman said.

Democratic lawmakers said EGLE's efforts are intended to keep neighbors safe from environmental hazards.

"My biggest concern with these types of facilities is the water runoff potentially leaking into groundwater or affecting nearby farms, as well as the air pollution," Democratic state Rep. Dylan Wegela said.

I reached out to EGLE, which sent me a statement that says, in part: "We welcome the opportunity and are working with the committee chair to schedule a time to talk with committee members about our efforts to cut red tape while protecting the environment in a way that benefits all Michiganders."

Bennett agrees.

"We are the first environmentalists—the farmers. We just need more trust and consistency from the leadership," Bennett said.

I'll let you know if I learn about any regulations that are updated or changed.

