Lawmaker proposes work zone safety course for new drivers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are pushing legislation that would require new drivers to complete a work zone safety course before obtaining a driver's license.

The proposal comes after multiple deadly incidents on Michigan roads in recent weeks, including crashes in construction zones. Already this summer, two MDOT workers were killed in a crash on US-127.

The pair of bills would require every new driver to complete a 30-minute work zone safety course. Work zone safety is now gaining traction at the Capitol as orange cones and construction crews remain a familiar sight on Michigan roads.

"It does hit near and dear to the heart, and when ATSSA came forth and said 'other states are doing this, we should do the same, make sure it's safe', that just struck a nerve with me and I totally agree," Rep. Greg Alexander said.

ATSSA is the American Traffic Safety Services Association.

Jason Redoutey, owner of Mr. R's Driving School in Haslett, said navigating construction season is a lesson many drivers need to know.

"These are particularly vulnerable people whose work puts them in close proximity with fast-moving traffic," Redoutey said.

However, Redoutey expressed concern about the effectiveness of the proposed requirement from a teaching perspective.

"It sounds great. 'Hey, let's dedicate a certain amount of time to this'. The reality is there's so many things to talk about. This would be another one to stuff in there. I'm all for it, but I don't know if it's gonna move the needle, to be honest with you," Redoutey said.

He said current driver education is not adequate.

"What we have right now is obviously, statistically, not adequate. Almost everyone who causes a crash has a license," Redoutey said.

Despite his concerns, Redoutey said any move toward safety is positive.

"I'd love to change that and if we can be a part of it, we'll try," Redoutey said.

The bills await votes in the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

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