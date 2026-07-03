Late night anticipated for lawmakers as budget negotiations continue

Michigan lawmakers missed their self-imposed July 1 budget deadline and continued negotiations Thursday with no agreement in place, as work behind closed doors stretched into a second day.

Representatives from both parties said they remain committed to reaching a deal, though it is unclear how close they are to a final agreement.

"Everyone's really committed to getting a budget done this week, getting a budget done that works for the state," said Rep. Alabas Farhat, D-Dearborn.

Rep. Mike Harris, R-Majority Caucus Whip, said he expects a resolution soon.

"I have every confidence that this is gonna get wrapped up here in the near future, and this is all about making sure that we have the best budget to put forward for Michigan citizens," Harris said.

As recesses continued in both the House and Senate, Farhat said he anticipates negotiations running deep into the holiday weekend.

"We'll stay as late as we need to to get a deal done that works for the state. We'll stay here til the night, early morning, and these shutters open up so maybe we'll watch the fireworks on the fourth together," Farhat said.

The constitutional deadline for a final budget is Oct. 1, but missing the July 1 target has left schools and other programs waiting on final funding figures as their new fiscal year begins.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.