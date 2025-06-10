LANSING, Mich. — A new report reveals that 76% of eighth graders in Michigan are not proficient in math, prompting local tutors to step up and help students succeed.



Math proficiency among Michigan eighth graders remains a significant challenge, according to the 2025 Kids Count report.

Local tutor Noor Abou-Rass is working to help students overcome math difficulties through personalized instruction.

Education experts point to both classroom and home factors as contributors to student achievement levels.

The statistics are concerning for Michigan parents and educators alike.



WATCH: Local tutor shares resources to help students improve math skills

Lansing tutor works to improve math proficiency as report shows 76% of Michigan 8th graders struggle

"Math just usually made sense to me," said Noor Abou-Rass, a tutor with Nucleus Tutoring who works with local children in Lansing.

But she recognizes that not everyone shares her natural affinity for numbers. "It can feel like a different subject to them," Abou-Rass said.

The 2025 Kids Count report, which studies children's well-being, shows that 76% of eighth graders in Michigan were not proficient in math in 2024.

"I thought that I could use the knowledge that I had to better explain all of those concepts in math to students, and ever since then, I enjoyed doing that," Abou-Rass said.

Math isn't the only academic challenge facing Michigan students. Almost a year ago, I reported on state lawmakers' efforts to improve the education system after learning that 72% of 3rd graders were not proficient in reading, according to the previous year's Kids Count report.

When asked about factors contributing to these proficiency gaps, Anne Kuhnen, Kids Count policy director at Michigan League for Public Policy, explained the complexity of the issue.

"We know students' achievement in school is both a result of what's happening in the classroom as well as what's happening at home," Kuhnen said.

Kuhnen emphasized that school funding, access to basic needs, and community resources all play crucial roles in student success.

"It really shows us where we should be investing if we want to see improvements in child wellbeing," Kuhnen said.

While systemic changes take time, Abou-Rass offers practical advice for parents looking to help their children improve academically, especially during summer months.

She recommends using workbooks aligned with current state standards, establishing a regular review schedule, and reaching out to teachers about what students should focus on during breaks.

"It'll help you out for sure when you get back to school in September. That kind of thing pays off," Abou-Rass said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

