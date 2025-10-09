Bringing neighbors to the table to talk about an issue impacting their community.

WATCH: Neighbors in Lansing discuss new public safety funding to combat violence

Lansing to receive funding from state budget for public safety efforts

"Our gun violence prevention meeting where we bring all sectors together on a conversation of what's happening" CEO of the Lansing Empowerment Network, Michael Lynn Jr. said.

Micheal Lynn Jr., is CEO of the Lansing empowerment network, and says they're seeing results.

"I mean we are in a good standing," Lynn Jr. said.

And there's about to be more money going to public safety in our neighborhoods.

The $112 million public safety trust fund, from the new state budget, will provide additional cash in the fight against violence. the city of Lansing is expected to receive $1.5 million.

I asked Lansing mayor Andy Schor how the city will spend the money.

"We want to hire more police officers, we also want to continue to support things like advance peace which does our intervention work, the Lansing empowerment network which is doing some prevention work," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

Back with Lynn Jr., he hopes that money trickles down to the organizations helping those efforts.

"We're in a good space right now so we can't take our foot off the gas," Lynn Jr. said.

