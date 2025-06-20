LANSING, Mich. — Childcare providers in Lansing are asking lawmakers to increase subsidy payments that help families afford childcare as budget proposals keep current rates unchanged.



Childcare providers say current subsidy rates aren't enough to support struggling families.

Michigan relies on federal funding for 85% of its childcare support programs.

Early childhood advocates point to long-term benefits of investing in early childhood education.

Childcare affordability remains a critical issue for Michigan families and providers alike.

WATCH: Lansing childcare providers advocate for increased family subsidies

Lansing childcare providers call for increased subsidy payments to help families

"They just need more support," said Dianne Hartwell, a Lansing childcare provider who I spoke with in February about childcare affordability and her request to lawmakers for help.

"We don't want to tax the parent because they are already in struggle mode," Hartwell said.

With the Governor's, House and Senate budget proposals now released for the childcare sector, providers are asking lawmakers to consider increasing subsidy payments that offer assistance for families who may not be able to afford childcare. Currently, all proposals for Michigan Lifelong, Advancement and Potential budget maintain existing rates.

"It's a scholarship, to take care of your child, to go to school," Hartwell said.

However, securing additional funding presents challenges.

"The state of Michigan relies heavily on federal dollars to support childcare," said Alicia Guevara, CEO of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

Michigan depends on the federal government for 85% of its childcare funding, according to Guevara.

"We know that when you invest in the earliest years of a young child's life, you see the longest return in the long run so they're better prepared for school, there's better health outcomes, fewer reliance on public assistance and lower dependency on our criminal justice system later on," Guevara said.

I reached out to Senate Democrats and House Republicans on the topic. Both chambers declined to comment at this time.

When asked about what these payments really mean for families, Hartwell emphasized their importance.

"Most definitely yes, most definitely because if it wasn't there, there's no way a parent, some parents, can pay for childcare so thank god the scholarship is around but we want it to be higher to help these parents," Hartwell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

