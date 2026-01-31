Lansing businesses join nationwide shutdown to protest ICE operations in Minnesota

Local Lansing businesses participated in a nationwide shutdown Friday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota, with some owners citing personal connections to the affected communities.

Lansing businesses including Twiggies Florist participated in a nationwide shutdown Friday to protest ICE operations in Minnesota, with some owners citing personal connections to the Twin Cities area.

Business owners expressed concern over what they described as "rushed" and "chaotic" federal immigration enforcement, while also providing community spaces for neighbors during the demonstration.

The business shutdown followed Thursday protests at the Michigan State Capitol where demonstrators voiced both opposition to and support for ICE operations.



Twiggies Florist in Old Town participated in a nationwide shutdown, with owner Beth Herendeen expressing concern for family members in Minneapolis.

"It's a little close to home. I worry about them," Herendeen said. "I worry about my sister's safety, her protesting, she does it for the right reason."

While the lights remained on at the florist, Herendeen offered free flowers and coffee to community members, creating what she described as a small space for neighbors to "just take a moment to…take a moment."

Not all participating businesses closed completely. Deadtime Stories owner Jenn Carpenter kept her bookstore open for our neighbors.

"Independent bookstores especially are seen as kind of community spaces so we wanted to be that," Carpenter said.

But Carpenter voiced support for the shutdown, mentioning concerns of immigration enforcement happening in the Twin Cities.

"This just feels like a very rushed, very chaotic, very dangerous scenario that keeps unfolding."

The business shutdown followed Thursday's protests at the state Capitol, where demonstrators voiced opposition to ICE operations. The protests also drew some supporters of the federal agency.

"We need groups like ICE do the work of law and the legal system that needs to be forthcoming here in the United States," Neighbor Tim Fair said.

The nationwide business shutdown represents growing opposition to recent ICE enforcement activities in the Twin Cities area.

