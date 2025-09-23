Lansing absentee ballots to be mailed Friday as election preparations begin

LANSING, Mich. — Absentee ballots for the Lansing general election will be mailed out Friday as city clerk staff and volunteers prepare the first batch of ballots.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says the envelope contains several important items to ensure voters' ballots are properly counted.

"You know with the secrecy sleeve, and the return envelope, the instructions and of course the I voted sticker so a lot of work to put those together and get them ready to go out," Swope said.

Residents who want an absentee ballot have until 4 p.m. on October 31 to submit their request.

