Keeping Mother Safe: The Senate "Momnibus" bill package aims to improve equity in healthcare

Senate bill package 818 through 827 aim to improve and advocate for maternal healthcare services.

According to the Michigan Maternal Mortality Surveillance program, there are 80 to 90 maternal deaths in Michigan a year. They say that nearly 64% of them can be avoidable with the proper care, support, and resources.

During a health and human services committee Tuesday, three female senators testified for the Michigan “Momnibus," a package of ten bills advocating for expecting mothers.

“As the only people of color in the state senate, it was important for us to introduce the Momnibus.”

Domonique Brace was at the capitol in support of the bill package. She is a doula with North Star Birthing Services and supports mothers and their mental health after giving birth.

“It’s where we see a lot of divides in black and brown folk," Brace says. "Where we are experiencing PMADs at a higher rate-which is postpartum depression, postpartum mood disorder.”

“How much change that could create in a family so they have less of a burden, as they focus on mom well-being, mom safety, mom at home for recovery, mom doing well.”

The bill looks to build programs, provide care solutions, and require the mandatory reporting of unjust care practices regarding maternal care.

“You need that extra support, you need that extra eyes and ears, you need that extra advocacy,” Senator Erika Geiss said.

“And the fact of the matter is that I was shocked by seeing the data when on material mortality when it comes to race," Senator John Damoose. "I means it's not argument. I mean the chart is like this, this, this, and then this.” As he motioned to the dips in support.

Brace says this bill package is necessary for the people she supports now and in the future.

“We have to embrace our mothers, our birthing people, we have to give them support if we want them to do other great initiatives."

The bill package got bipartisan support but still needs to be read during the session.

