Keeping accountability: Senate Bill package will enhance roadway accidents with bicyclists

Senate bill package will increase punishments for cars hitting vulnerable roadway users.

Video show bicyclists telling the importance of these bills to keep everyone safe.

"People without the protection of a vehicle are really putting their lives in your hands."

This is the message the League of Michigan Bicyclists, or LMB, want to give to drivers around Mid-Michigan.

The statehouse is making moves to put a priority of bicyclist safety.

Matt Penniman is the communications and advocacy director for LMB.

For more than 10 years, the league has been pushing for legislation that increases the penalties for hitting vulnerable roadway users, or VRUs.

Take a look at the letter the League of Michigan Bicyclist sent in support of the bills.

"Right now the most common charge is a misdemeanor, which doesn't seem appropriate for someone loses their life," Penniman said.

Senate Bills 617 and 618 say that if you hurt vulnerable roadway users, which is not just bicyclists, the penalty can be increased to a felony.

Tim Potter is the sustainable transportation manager and director of the MSU bike shop. He is also an avid rider, who has experienced similar issues.

"I've had a lot of close calls but I haven't been hit, thank god," Potter said.

But he knows of people who just avoid riding due to the dangers.

"There are a lot of bicyclists who just refused to ride next to motor vehicles because they're scared of them," Potter said.

With these bills, a culture change could come.

"And It's a culture change we need if we are ever going to end road deaths in Michigan," Penniman said."

A house package of bills needs to be discussed alongside the Senate bills before it gets enacted.

