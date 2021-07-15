James Craig says he has an 'important announcement' coming next week

(WSYM) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he has an "important announcement" coming next week.

It has been rumored that Craig, a Republican, will run for governor against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer next year.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson's show on FOX News Wednesday night, Craig said, "I hope we can do this again next week, because guess what? I have an important announcement for Michigan's future."

Craig retired on June 1 on then gave his first political speech in front of the Jackson County Republicans earlier this month.

During that speech, he said he voted for Donald Trump both times, and is against abortion, supports gun rights, the military and more.

“You are born a Democrat. But over time as you have your own life experiences, and the opportunity to form your own worldview, you come to your own conclusions,” he said during the speech.

If Craig were to announce a run for governor, he would be the seventh to do so in Michigan, but would be the most well-known candidate.

