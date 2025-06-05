LANSING, Mich. — Food is a passion for Jacob Inosencio, who works to ensure thousands of families in Jackson County have access to nutritious meals.

• Fresh food access programs provide vital support to lower-income families in Jackson County.

• A recent U.S. House budget bill could reduce SNAP benefits for families with children over age 7.

• Local food advocates remain committed to feeding community members regardless of federal changes.

Food insecurity remains a challenge for many Michigan families, but local advocates are working to bridge the gap.

Jackson food advocate works to feed families as SNAP benefits face potential cuts

"A happy community is a healthy community," said Jacob Inosencio, who works to make sure thousands of families in Jackson County have food.

Inosencio believes strongly in his mission. "We fundamentally believe fresh food is a human right," he said.

While I recently spoke with neighbors in Lansing about a food program for families in need, in Jackson I learned how Inosencio provides garden produce, community dinners, and community connection.

When asked about the importance of local resources like his organization and farmers markets, Inosencio was clear.

"Oh they're vital," he said.

Food stamps represent another crucial program providing lower-income families with food access.

"We know the need is great and we know food assistance is a very straightforward and dignified and equitable way to engage with families," Inosencio said.

The state offers families using food stamps double the purchasing power when picking up fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, up to $20 a day.

"Having the farmers participate in these programs they are having a direct impact in their community as well as opening up that farmer to additional sales that they normally wouldn't get," said Joe Lesausky with the Michigan Farmers Market Association.

Lesausky notes farmers could get on average 10-15% of their total sales from the program.

"Even still 10% is a good chunk of funding for that farmer and makes real impact on their livelihood," Lesausky said.

But that program and SNAP could be at risk. A budget bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives could reduce benefits for some families. That's because it would change the age restriction for families from children 18 and under to children 7 and under.

Congressman Tom Barrett about the program, represents parts of Mid-Michigan and voted in favor of the budget bill.

In a statement, Barrett said in part, "While Democrats try to scare people into believing the sky is falling, I remain focused on protecting the most vulnerable, reinvesting in America's future, and putting more money back in people's pockets."

Inosencio says even if the bill passes, he will continue to provide for families in Jackson.

"I can't understand why we would not all be on the same page about feeding people, especially feeding kids," he said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says these cuts would have specific impacts in Michigan.

The state's budget office released a report saying the budget bill would cost Michigan $900 million.

Nearly 15% of michiganders, or 1.5 million people recieve SNAP benefits. More than 59% are families with children.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

