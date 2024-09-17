"It's so heartbreaking": Expanding Amber Alerts to protect our vulnerable neighbors

Clinton County's State Representative Graham Filler introduced HB 5919 to expand Amber Alerts to include missing children with special needs.

The bill currently say that children who are abducted gets Amber Alerts.

A local mom will help break down changes to the Amber Alert system that include alerts for missing children living with special needs.

"I've been on this journey over 17 years."

Like many moms, Cathy Blanik just wants to love and protect her son.

But her desire has its own set of challenges.

"I have a 20-year-old, his main two diagnoses are autism and epilepsy," Blanik said.

When he was first diagnosed at two years old, Blatnik says she knew nothing about autism.

"I learned stuff new every day and I like to be able to share that with other people in the community," Blanik said.

Working on the board of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association, she knows being a part of the community means being connected to it, especially when tragedy strikes.

Just like it did last October, right here in our neighborhoods, when a Clinton County child with autism passed away after being found in a river.

"It's so heartbreaking because it happens so much, especially in the autistic community so many children hopefully can could be saved," Blanik said.

After the accident, Clinton County's State Representative Graham Filler has introduced House Bill 5919 to expand Amber Alerts to include missing children with special needs.

"Second and minutes feel like hours when you're looking for your child," McBride said.

Disability Network Capital Area Executive Director Jenna McBride has been working on this legislation. She says adding more details to include missing children with special needs and not just children who've been abducted means the public and law enforcement will have the right resources to find the child.

"It would help us locate someone who maybe couldn't hear or is hard of hearing or non-verbal. just more information just makes the rescue efforts easier," McBride said.

While the bill goes through the process, Blatnik says there are immediate ways for the public to help keep children.

"Point them away from the water or if they're in the street or if they're lost, try to get them to the side of the street. Be involved. Don't sit there and do nothing because you may prevent a tragedy," Blatnik says.

"Just for people to have a picture and say that's a little child and then they could go to him and say let me wait with you until 9-1-1 comes."

