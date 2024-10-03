"It's about autonomy": Parents adovacating for continued homeschooling freedoms

Families from all over our neighborhoods met at the capitol Wednesday to make a statement known: home schooling is their autonomous right.

In January, State Superintendent Micheal Rice sent a letter to state legislators requesting them to require the enrollment of every Michigan child to the state to check into the status of the children. Something that some parents believe pushes against autonomy.

Video shows why parents are pushing for their right to private education.

As any mother, any decision Tashmica Torok makes surrounds her family.

"My kids are my number one priority," Torok said.

And when the COVID-19 pandemic came around, she saw the faults in education.

"Our school was ill-equipped to deal with what they needed at the time. To the point where it became dangerous," Torok said.

Which led her to take them out of the classroom-to bring school at home.. and on Wednesday, parents similar to herself came to the capitol to promote the freedom to educate their children without state interference.

"Which is more of a self-directed education where you are in a relationship with your kids and you are sort of guiding their learning based on what their interests are," Torok said.

A look into Torok's homeschooling

A look into homeschooling

But many state leaders say there's more to that idea.

Michigan is one of only 11 states that doesn't count or register home schooled children, something they are trying to change.

Torok says her children's day-to day life is different now. Someday are focuses on reading and writing, other days is focused on life skills.

"It's about what do I want for my children? What do I want them to be able to not just do but how I want them to be in the world?" Torok said.

