It is the last weekend of early voting in Michigan

Early Voting comes to an end the weekend before the August 6th primary.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swopes wants the public to be aware of where and how to vote early in their neighborhoods.

It is the last weekend to vote early in the August 6th Primary.

Election day for the 2024 partisan primary is Tuesday, and the City of Lansing wants everyone to know how to vote early in our neighborhoods.

When early voting, you are able to cast your vote at any early voting site in your area compared to voting on election day where you are limited to your assigned location.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says Early voting also prevents any mistakes and null votes if a person votes in both party's primaries when you can only vote on one side.

Swope says voting early helps with second-chance voting if that does occur.

"With second chance voting, the tabulator will tell you if you did that, and you have the opportunity to get a new ballot to fix that error," Swope said.

Our neighbors in Lansing have two locations to vote early this weekend: The Reo Elections Office from 9am to 5pm and The Foster Community Center from 10 am to 6pm.

The Reo Elections Office has free parking and a 24-hour secure drop box for your ballots. It is located on CATA route #9, and the Foster Community Center is located on CATA route #1.

Click for more information about your early voting and voting information.

