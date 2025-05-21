Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announces run for MI sec of state

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has officially announced her run for Secretary of State.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byram announces run for Sec of State

Byrum has served as Ingham County Clerk since 2013. Before that, she was a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from 2007 to 2012.

Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie has also entered the race for the state's top election official.

Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced in January she would be running for governor in 2026.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook