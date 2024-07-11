Increased car insurance rates to offset care costs in the future

A bill package passed in the senate wants to increase the amount car insurance providers give to healthcare services but it may come with higher rates

According to Bankrate, the average cost of car insurance is 907 for the minimum and nearly 3000 for full coverage.

Higher premium to better care. A bill package passed in the Senate wants to increase the amount car insurance providers give to healthcare services but it may come at the price of higher premiums.

"What we are seeing now is for sure inflation."

Drivers across our neighborhoods are paying more for car insurance.

"Your comprehension rates, your collision rates that's where we are seeing the rate increasing."

Michigan is also a no-fault state.

Industry experts say the reform to Michigan Auto Insurance Laws that passed in 2019 had unintended consequences when it comes to care.

But change could be on the way with a package of Senate bills would increase the amount of money reimbursed to people injured in auto accidents.

"Unfortunately providers who have been taking care of people catastrophically injured, a number of them have close up shop and those have stayed on struggle to keep up with the level of care these people need."

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services said in testimony that people who choose to have lower personal injury protection levels would be disproportionately affected and could lead to more uninsured drivers and less competition in the insurance marketplace.

Will Lemanski has been working in insurance for over a decade says people are looking at different ways to keeping rates low.

"Carriers understand prices are getting out of hand so they either going to have to restrict coverage in the future or allow premiums to increase."

He says that keeping deductibles high is another way to keep prices in check.

While prices may be a concern, advocates of the change say the legislation is for people now and those who may need it in the future.

"We're fighting for this to not only insure that the people injured right now have the care that they need but also anyone injured in the future has access to the care they also might need."

The bill package has been referred to the house transportation committee to be considered.

