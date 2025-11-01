I typically cover policy, legislation and lawmakers — the hard stuff. But today, I'm doing something completely different: going on a ghost tour through Lansing's most haunted spots, and I'm bringing you along with me.

First things first, I needed to find a tour guide. I knew there was a company in Lansing called US Ghost Adventures, so I texted the number on their website. They connected me with their PR team, and we got it set up.

I traded policy reporting for ghost hunting: Here's what I found in downtown Lansing

Off to the Capitol we went. I was really hoping there would be parking, and luckily, I found free parking. Now to find my tour guide — I spotted somebody on the Capitol steps.

"Hello, I'm Exrilo. I am one of the local guides guiding Heart City ghost tours," they said.

Exrilo began telling me about one of the ghost stories in the Capitol. One involves a maintenance worker who was working late on the fourth floor and heard a voice coming from a portrait. It spooked him so badly, he refused to work up there late again.

The tour lasted about an hour and covered roughly one mile. We checked out the State Capitol, the Romney Building, the Masonic Temple and Boji Tower — different spots within walking distance that I see just about every single day, but never from this perspective.

The Capital Area District Library has also created an exhibit featuring local ghost stories. The CADL exhibit includes not only local haunted locations, but also spots that neighbors could drive to, like a location in Bath.

For Kasey, who runs the exhibit, it's all about connecting with your neighborhood.

"Sometimes just walking around out actually outside out of your phone," Kasey said.

These tours give our neighbors the opportunity to see our neighborhoods in a different light.

Does that mean now when I go to the Capitol, I'm going to be thinking about these ghosts? Probably. Oh well.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.