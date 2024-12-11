Hundreds of tipped workers rally at the Capitol against state minimum wage increase.

Video shows hundreds of tipped workers rallying at the capitol.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll, and at the state Capitol, the debate continues over changes to the minimum wage for workers like bartenders who rely on tips for their income.

"I'm scared," said Megan Adkins, general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“We are okay with the pay that we get,” said Stacy Seals, a server at Olga’s Kitchen.

"Tips are important to us because it's essentially how we make our living," said Jordynn Robson, a server.

Hundreds of tipped workers rallied at the Capitol, protesting Michigan’s planned minimum wage increase set for 2025.

“They want to raise the minimum wage, that's perfectly fine, but as servers, we have never been a part of the normal collective,” Seals said.

Michigan’s standard tipped wage of $3.39 per hour will gradually increase to match the state minimum wage of nearly $15 by early 2028.

“I’m someone at a young age who’s living on my own. I want to try paying for my own school, and I can’t do that on an hourly basis,” Robson said.

Tipped workers are concerned they won't earn as much money since a higher minimum wage could mean there's less of an incentive for customers to tip.

“I want the best for my people, I want them in the best mindset, and I want everybody making the best money for their families,” said Adkins.

“I personally believe that I won’t stay in the server or bartender field if this passes,” said Angelo Hawkins, a server and bartender.

To former Congressman Andy Levin, a minimum wage increase could create a more stable workforce.

“It’s really time we pay restaurant workers enough to survive, and this is going to benefit the restaurant industry,” Levin said. “Just imagine if people made a decent minimum wage, and tips—whatever tips they got—were truly the gravy.”

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced to implement a new tiered wage increase and maintain the current tipped wage system. However, it is awaiting a committee hearing.

“What we’re trying to fight for here is the right decision, which is currently not in place,” Adkins said.

At the state Capitol, Dominic Carroll, Fox 47 News.

