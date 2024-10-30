How to ensure your vote counts in the upcoming election

Many residents in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Jackson, and Hillsdale Counties have already cast their ballots.

Laura Ross shares her early voting experience, noting it's similar to voting on election day.

Meridian Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie addresses common issues like signature discrepancies on absentee ballots.

Voters must ensure their absentee ballot signatures match those on file with the Secretary of State.

Poll workers are available to assist voters with filling out their ballots correctly.

"I came here to vote early which is really exciting," Ross said.

Laura Ross typically votes on election day, following the same process, year after year.

"It was very much as it is on election day. You make sure you darken in those circles," Ross said.

But making that vote count isn't quite that easy.

You may remember that I recently spoke to Meridian Township clerk Deborah Guthrie about early voting. Now, will ballots being cost, she told me about a few issues that have already come up.

When neighbors finalize their absentee ballots, you must sign it but it has to match the signature found at the Secretary of State's office. If it doesn't Guthrie says her team will let you know.

"We have to mail them a letter, we have to email them and we have to call them as well so we do all three things immediately," Guthrie said.

Guthrie also says it's important to put the correct date, blacken those bubbles completely, and check your registration.

And for neighbors who might forget, Ross says there are helping poll workers ready to assist you.

"The volunteers in there were clear about how to fill out the ballot and which parts to complete and it's a snap," Ross said.

