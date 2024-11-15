How Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could impact mid-Michigan manufacturers

President-elect Donald Trump proposes tariffs on imported products.

Shane Grant makes products you don't even know you may need.

"We are a manufacturing facility that takes complicated materials and turns it into components for other industries to create their products," Grant said.

His company Machining Momentum works with companies here in Michigan and all over the country.

"It's a really proud feeling to be able to say I am a U.S based manufacturing company that supports so many different industries across the nation,"

And, Grant says, being a U.S based company may mean more if the President-elect Donald Trump imposing tariffs on products coming into the country.

"We can create a product within a price range that can still be profitable for everyone to grow their companies," Grant said.

The Michigan Manufacturing Association says bringing tariffs could mean more workers coming to our state.

"What that means bringing it home that is over 600,000 Michiganders work directly in manufacturing and also creating products used around the world," John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturing Association, said.

But he also says that introducing broad based tariffs can cause problems for our world economy as well.

"We make things for the world and the world makes things for us—there has be some opportunity for businesses to import or export products," Walsh said.

But for the U.S based business owners like Grant, it could lead to big solutions.

"We're excited to be in the country working for people in the United States supporting that growth," Grant said.

