How a state-based insurance platform could benefit Michigan residents

Senate Bill 833-838 will create a Michigan health insurance exchange program that moves away from the federal-based platform that over 400,000 residents use.

State democratic senators say the package will bring the revenue back to the state while state republican senators say that it will cost taxpayers millions.

"And that's what this conversation is about whether Michigan should consider and pursue its own state-based online platform exchange where Michigan residents can purchase healthcare."

Changes to the healthcare system for our neighbors.

State senators passed abill package in late June that will create a state-based insurance platform in the hopes of bringing autonomy to state healthcare.

"Most people today are purchasing through healthcare.gov, through the federal platform."

For our neighbors who look into federal health insurance, changes could be coming your way.

Brian Mills and the Michigan Association of Health Plans have been working with state legislators to create a state-centered health insurance exchange.

Interview with Brian Mills

"Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which was in 2014-2015, a number of states have migrated and considered pursuing their own online platform."

According to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, more than 418,000 Michiganders bought health insurance through the platform and paid user fees that go back to the federal government.

State Senate Democrats say that transitioning from a federal program to a state-based program would allow the revenue generated from the exchange to go back to Michigan along with incentives for states to utilize.

"This allows essentially the state to create a program to lower the cost of insurance to make it more affordable for Michiganders by creating a reinsurance program."

Republican State Senators say that the program will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

In a statement, State Senator Ruth A. Johnson of District 24 said that "this proposal is an example of unchecked big government and would serve simply to have the state duplicate a service already provided by the federal government."

And for those already covered by health insurance, you don't have to worry.

"If you get your health insurance from your employer, you would still get that insurance from your employer," Mills said. "If you get health insurance from Medicare or Medicaid, both state and federally, would still continue to get your health insurance from those relevant government agencies."

The package will only affect the individual market, not those covered by Medicaid and Medicare. The bill is set to head to the House for consideration when lawmakers are back in session.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook