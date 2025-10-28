Michigan House Republicans held a committee hearing Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the state's health education standards, with community members voicing strong opinions on both sides of the debate.

Michigan House Republicans held a committee hearing on proposed health education curriculum changes, with community members divided on the updates.

The proposed changes would focus on emotional awareness for younger students and introduce gender identity discussions starting in sixth grade.

The oversight committee approved a resolution opposing the changes and sent it to the House floor for a vote.



The proposed curriculum changes would focus on emotional awareness for students younger than sixth grade during health education sessions. Sue Carnell supports the proposal, arguing it could improve academic outcomes.

WATCH: Michigan lawmakers debate health education curriculum changes

House committee approves resolution opposing Michigan health education standards changes

"Students that feel unsafe in school show a significant reduction in educational retention," Carnell said.

Beginning in sixth grade, the proposed changes recommend schools discuss gender identity, expression and orientation, including how people may be attracted to people of the same gender. By high school, the education would shift toward teaching respect and discouraging bullying based on those characteristics.

"This includes teaching the basics of tolerance, respect, and acceptance as early as possible," one supporter said.

However, opponents argue that the changes are misplaced priorities for Michigan schools.

"Michigan students are falling behind in reading, writing, math, science, etc. Our priority should be improving academic performance," one critic said.

Others expressed concerns about parental involvement in their children's education.

"We don't need our schools making it harder for us to do our jobs," another opponent said.

Supporters countered by emphasizing the importance of civil rights education.

"Isn't understanding your own civil rights of yourself and others in the state you live in important to mental health?" one advocate asked.

The oversight committee approved a resolution against the changes and is sending it to the House floor for a vote. The board of education says they are planning to make revisions at their next board meeting. The state legislature can introduce bills if the board of education approves the changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.