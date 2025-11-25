A new report from the Citizen Research Council of Michigan reveals the state is lagging behind national health averages, with financial resources emerging as the primary barrier to wellness.



Income barrier: New Michigan report shows financial resources, not just personal choices, drive health disparities across the state.

Below average: Michigan lags behind national health standards due to limited access to healthcare, nutrition and wellness resources.

Small steps help: Experts recommend starting with manageable changes like short walks or adding vegetables to build lasting healthy habits

"The pattern that kept recurring that has been documented in public health data for a very long time is this overlap in financial resources," said researcher Karley Abramson.

Health disparities in Michigan tied to income, new report finds

The report highlights how factors beyond personal choice significantly impact health outcomes. Education, income, employment, and access to healthcare and nutritious food all play crucial roles in determining wellness.

"So many people focus on black and white. You have to work out a certain duration, intensity," said Katie Terranova, fitness and wellness supervisor at the Michigan Athletic Club.

Abramson explained that many people simply don't have enough money to stay healthy due to rising costs of living. This financial constraint affects everything from gym memberships to fresh produce purchases.

Despite these systemic challenges, health experts emphasize that small, manageable changes can still make a meaningful difference.

"I would say that looks different for everybody," Terranova said. "Finding those things you truly enjoy and continuing to do them."

Whether it's basketball, yoga classes, or adding more fruits and vegetables to meals, consistency matters more than perfection.

"Maybe that's getting an accountability partner or friend to join you and those small habits with consistency will snowball into more habits with time," Terranova said.

While there's no magic solution to Michigan's health disparities, addressing the root causes requires tackling both individual habits and broader economic factors that influence wellness access.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.