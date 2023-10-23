Gun violence vigil at the Capitol

On Friday, a vigil was held outside the Capitol, recognizing over 1,000 youth who lost their lives to gun violence in the U.S. since January

The vigil was hosted by the Plant Justice, Grow Peace group, a faith based study and action group

Almost every Friday at noon, members meet at the Capitol to raise awareness of gun violence in our country

Transcript:

On a rainy Friday afternoon, a vigil was held outside of the Capitol building, honoring youth who lost their lives to gun violence this year.

Gatherers read the names of over 1,000 children under the age of 17. After each name was called, a bell was rang in remembrance.

Since early June, The Plant Justice, Grow Peace group visits the Capitol almost every Friday at noon. Whatever the weather, they’ve made it their mission to raise awareness in the community by pushing for gun reform legislation, and remembering those affected.

"We have found these numbers from the Gun Violence Archive of 2023," said Beverly Leaf, member of Plant Justice, Grow Peace. "We started looking at that archive October 6th, and as we looked at it on October 17th, we realized that 400 more children had died."

Those gathered made it their mission to recognize these youth, making it clear a little rain wouldn’t stop them.

