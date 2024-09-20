"Gun Rights are Women's Rights": one neighbor's goal for a safer community

Neighbors from all over the state came to the capitol on Thursday for a Second Amendment rally.

With a goal of safer schools, one woman believes arming teachers is the best solution.

"If I think there is one thing that we can all agree on, it's to keep our children safe."

Katie Gardner is a mom, who drops off her child every day at school, with a silent prayer.

"Every mother, especially in today's climate is always concerned about if they're going to have a safe day today," Gardner said.

One way she advocates for safety is through the Second Amendment.

Gardner joined other neighbors at the capitol steps to support gun rights.

"It's so important to create a place to share their stories and feel empowered to talk about it," Gardner said.

She reaches out to women in our neighborhoods about gun ownership, education, and training. She wants to help make women and teachers, their own first responders.

"If we have someone on the inside that confident and is able to protect our children then it's much better than waiting on a phone call to the police officers nearby," Gardner said.

Gardner wants to arm teachers in classrooms, to try to prevent a tragedy before it happens.

"I want the teachers to be their own first responders, I want women to be our own first responders, mothers, daughters, everybody," Gardner said.

Other moms in our neighborhoods think that is a lot to put on teachers.

"I don't think that we should ever ask teachers or school employees to have that responsibility in case of an emergency it just doesn't seem like their job."

And although Abby Reynolds is a supporter of the 2nd amendment, the Lansing mom believes if it's necessary, there needs to be standards.

"Teachers that are professionally trained, experiences along the lines of a policeman or a military person," Reynolds said.

Gardner understands that some people might not be comfortable having a gun, but advocated for neighbors to have the right to.

"It's not for everybody and that's okay. It's okay that it's not for you…just let them and we can all coexist and it's okay," Gardner said.

